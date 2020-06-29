Project speed? UK infrastructure pipeline 'not net zero aligned', warn green groups

The government is shortly expected to unveil a major infrastructure investment blitz
UK currently staring at a £14bn gap in the green infrastructure investment needed for net zero, warns Green Alliance

The UK continues to plot significant new investment in high carbon infrastructure, despite data showing current public annual public investment in green transport, buildings, nature and industry remains...

