Global Briefing: France ties aviation bailout to climate ambitions
France sets sights on creating 'cleanest' aerospace industry in the world The French government has confirmed a plan to pump €15bn into the European aerospace industry in a bid to save thousands of jobs...
Community Energy England: Community energy sector undergoing 'radical and rapid' change
State of the Sector 2020 report notes that the UK now boasts more than 260MW of community-owned energy capacity and has the potential to power 2.2 million homes by 2030 and support nearly 9,000 jobs
Plans for £60m Welsh marine energy hub move forward
Government approves business case for Pembroke Dock Marine project, allowing plans for major new Marine Energy Test Area to move to next phase
Marine clean tech firm inks £1m deal with Carnival Cruises to deploy 'micro-bubble carpet' technology
Silverstream Technologies has developed a system where a carpet of microbubbles is spread across a ship's hull in order to reduce friction, save fuel and slash carbon emissions.