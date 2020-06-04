'Decline and fall': Transition away from fossil fuel economy could lead to plummeting valuations for high carbon assets
Carbon Tracker warns 'there is far more risk inherent in the fossil fuel system than is conventionally priced into financial markets' and urges investors to step up efforts to engineer a more orderly transition to clean technologies
Falling demand for fossil fuels and the associated increase in investment risk could slash the value of oil, gas, and, coal reserves by nearly two thirds, according to new findings from Carbon Tracker....
