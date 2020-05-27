Planet Tracker: Investors face financial risk as salmon industry careers toward 'ecological brink'

Report warns that investors must put their clout behind emerging innovative technological solutions, such as offshore closed cage systems and onshore recirculating aquaculture solutions, for the industry increase production supply through 2030.

The Atlantic salmon farming industry is approaching the practical physical limit permitted by existing farming methods, placing a highly-concentrated pool of investors and industry players at "considerable...

