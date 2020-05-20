How a greener homes drive could hold the key to over 150,000 post-Covid jobs
Two major new reports today have highlighted how relatively modest policy reforms and financial innovations could turbocharge UK decarbonisation efforts and provide thousands of construction jobs
With unemployment already climbing and the construction sector expected to face severe job losses as the current recession worsens, two new reports detailing how the UK could engineer a green building...
Renewable hydrogen has a key role to play in decarbonisation
Marina Valls at RenewableUK reveals how green hydrogen could help catalyse the next phase of UK decarbonisation
Building back better after COVID-19: why the climate agenda is part of the solution
Pursuing an ambitious low carbon, environmental, and skills agenda as part of the government's economic recovery plan is a key part of the solution to today's public interest concerns around unemployment, regional inequality, and resilience argues Aldersgate...
Google backs off on custom AI for oil and gas extraction
A new Greenpeace report notes that Microsoft, Amazon and Google are undermining their public carbon commitments through by providing services that allow oil and gas firms extract fossil fuels from the earth.
