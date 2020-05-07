'Deeply regrettable': UK and EU at loggerheads over Brexit trade deal climate conditions

'Deeply regrettable': UK and EU at loggerheads over Brexit trade deal climate conditions
FT reveals UK is pushing back against EU calls for commitments to Paris Agreement to be included in post-Brexit trade deal, as campaigners warn 'climate change is too important for games of this sort'

Environmental campaigners' long-standing fears that Brexit could yet lead to an erosion of UK environmental efforts were further fuelled today, after reports emerged that Downing Street and Brussels are...

