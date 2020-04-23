Could green finance reforms and Eurobonds help drive the coronavirus recovery?
Group led by Transport & Environment urges EU to prioritise green investment in coronavirus response, as new report slams scale of British banks' interest in fossil fuels
The unprecedented spending programme that will be necessary to reboot economies as countries emerge from coronavirus lockdown has put the conditions attached to bailout funds and economic stimulus under...
How the renewable energy sector is helping the UK through the Covid-19 crisis
Renewable energy companies are using their expertise, resources and funding to help fight the pandemic, according to RenewableUK's Luke Clark
Coronavirus: Biogas industry moves to tackle spike in food waste
Trade bodies launch initiative to help identify spare anaerobic digestion capacity across the UK
British food firm serves up smart grid first
Demand response specialist Flexitricity enables first company to take advantage of new real time grid balancing mechanism
