'Red flag for COP26': Most high carbon firms shooting 'wide of the mark' for a 2C world
Investor-led Transitions Pathway Initiative warns four in five firms in carbon intensive sectors currently fail Paris Agreement test
The vast majority of companies in carbon intensive industries such as oil, electricity, cement, metals and transport remain far off track for alignment with the Paris Agreement goals, which "raises a red...
North West beefs up green hydrogen hub plans
North West Energy & Hydrogen Cluster unveils roadmap to drive low carbon skills development in the region, as Australian mining giants debut green hydrogen consortium
UK recycling rate slips, putting EU target in jeopardy
Despite heightened public concern about single-use plastics in recent years, UK household recycling rates fell in 2018
The UK's latest carbon footprint data: At a glance
The UK government has today released a fascinating treasure trove of data revealing how the UK's cabron footprint is shrinking - BusinessGreen reveals the key trends