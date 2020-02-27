'We will be prepared to part company': Could BP's exit from three major oil and gas trade bodies set a new industry standard?

BP could be moving away from a focus on oil and gas production
BP could be moving away from a focus on oil and gas production
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Decision to quit three US trade bodies stems from differences over carbon pricing policies and methane regulation, as oil giant looks to build on net zero plans

High profile corporates have left trade bodies in disagreements over climate policy before. Unilever and Apple have made headlines by heading for the exit door on a number of occasions, while Shell last...

To continue reading...

More on Infrastructure

More news

Flexing for the future
Flexing for the future

The NIC has called on the government to fast track flexible grid development - ministers should listen