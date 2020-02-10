Can the government bring an end to the COP26 confusion?

Can the government bring an end to the COP26 confusion?
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Michael Gove is hotly tipped to take up the reins of the crucial Glasgow Summit, but has the government truly internalised the scale of the task it now faces

What is going on? That is what the massed ranks of business leaders, investors, policy wonks, campaigners, and officials who make up the UK's climate community want to know as the clock ticks down to the...

To continue reading...

More on Politics

More news