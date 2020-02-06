Could a Celtic Sea floating wind industry help drive the UK to its 'challenging' 40GW goal?
Two new reports this week have highlighted both the challenges and opportunities presented by the UK's offshore wind boom
More than 3,000 jobs could be created through the creation of a floating offshore wind industry off the coast of Wales and South West England, according to a new report that suggests the UK's burgeoning...
Government unveils £50m plan to create England's 'first all-electric bus town'
One council in England could secure up to £50m to switch all their local buses to run on batteries by 2025 through a new government competition
Developing a sustainable workforce: Our people are key to enabling the low carbon future
Ulf Bengtsson, Centrica's group head of talent, resourcing, learning & employee experience, outlines how an empowered workforce can help drive a shift in sustainability
How the UK's net zero mission reaches all the way to Antarctica
Science Minister Chris Skidmore explains how the UK's scientific heritage and £300m polar infrastructure programme is helping the world better understand climate risks