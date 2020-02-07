Global briefing: Alstom inks €100m German battery train deal
Plus, all the other green business news from around the world
Alstom to deliver new battery electric trains for Chemnitz-Leipzig line Engineering giant Alstom has signed a landmark deal with two German rail operators that will see it manufacture, deliver and maintain...
More news
Scottish Government unveils plans for £1.8bn net zero spending blitz
Scottish Government says tackling climate emergency is 'at the heart' of its tax and spending plans for year ahead
Jog on waste: Sweaty Betty launches leggings recycling service
Retailer says old leggings can be reused or broken down to create insulation and new clothes
Why 'climate tech' is the new cleantech
Will the term crash and burn or will it find successes and help make real progress with the climate crisis?
Not pulp fiction: Absolut, Coca-Cola and the paper bottle project
The two brands are part of a ‘pioneer community’ that also includes Carlsberg and L’Oreal