How Hurd built an app to push employee-led climate action into the mainstream

Stuart Stone
clock • 9 min read
Credit: Hurd
Image:

Credit: Hurd

Hurd creator Sophie Lambin reflects on her efforts to bridge the gap between 'bottom-up energy' and business ambition to hit climate targets

BusinessGreen Intelligence: What was your background before launching? Sophie Lambin: I initially studied biomedical sciences and philosophy, but then made what felt like a rather radical leap...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Stuart Stone
Author spotlight

Stuart Stone

View profile
More from Stuart Stone

Nature is 'not the enemy' of housebuilding, MPs tell government

Global Briefing: China's CO2 emissions flat or falling for past 18 months

More on Skills

How climate action could create 375 million new jobs over the next decade
Skills

How climate action could create 375 million new jobs over the next decade

Belém Summit sees launch of Jobs and Skills for the New Economy initiative, as report details 'immense promise' from burgeoning low carbon economy

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 13 November 2025 • 6 min read
LinkedIn: People may not realise the skills they have could support climate action
Skills

LinkedIn: People may not realise the skills they have could support climate action

LinkedIn's head of workforce and climate policy partnerships, Efrem Bycer, assesses the complex supply and demand dynamic for green talent and reveals how sustainability professionals are landing jobs in unexpected places

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 November 2025 • 12 min read
WSP's Nina Vidon: 'Being a female engineer feels really isolating sometimes'
Skills

WSP's Nina Vidon: 'Being a female engineer feels really isolating sometimes'

Women in Green Business Awards 2025: Nina Vidon explains how being named Clean Energy Professional of the Year follows her career shift from oil and gas to renewable industry

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 12 November 2025 • 2 min read