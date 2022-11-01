Net Zero Commodities Podcast: LNG and the net zero transition

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

PODCAST: BusinessGreen’s James Murray chats to Wood Mackenzie's Daniel Toleman about the state of the energy transition in 2022 and beyond

Hosted in association with Wood Mackenzie, in this podcast BusinessGreen's James Murray chats to Daniel Toleman, principle analyst for global LNG at the consultancy firm, about the state of the energy transition in 2022 and beyond.

You can listen to the podcast, hosted in association with WoodMackenzie, on iTunesSoundCloud and Spotify, or by pressing play below. 

This podcast is sponsored by Wood Mackenzie.

Related Topics

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Zoom in on Net Zero - with npower Business Solutions' Anthony Ainsworth

COP27 Hub

Most read
01

Reports: PM mulling expansion of windfall tax on oil and gas profits

28 October 2022 • 5 min read
02

Graham Stuart to remain as Climate Minister, as latest 'green' ministerial roles confirmed

27 October 2022 • 4 min read
03

GFANZ cuts partnership with UN's Race to Zero campaign

28 October 2022 • 2 min read
04

Veritas Capital swoops for energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie in $3.1bn deal

31 October 2022 • 2 min read
05

'Disastrous news': Battery manufacturer Britishvolt reportedly on brink of entering administration

31 October 2022 • 4 min read

More on Supply chain

Sustainable palm oil can tackle food insecurity and the climate crisis
Supply chain

Sustainable palm oil can tackle food insecurity and the climate crisis

Palm oil can be transformed into a commodity that can deliver environmental goals and a more resilient food system, writes RSPO's Inke van der Sluijs

Inke van der Sluijs, Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil
clock 01 November 2022 • 4 min read
A render of the project | Credit: Britishvolt
Automotive

'Disastrous news': Battery manufacturer Britishvolt reportedly on brink of entering administration

News that start-up behind Northumberland gigafactory project is facing collapse comes as electric black cab maker LEVC announces major layoffs

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 31 October 2022 • 4 min read
Eating lots of meat is bad for the environment - but we don't know enough about how consumption is changing
Supply chain

Eating lots of meat is bad for the environment - but we don't know enough about how consumption is changing

Kerry Smith, University of Reading and Emma Garnett, University of Oxford - The Conversation
clock 28 October 2022 • 5 min read