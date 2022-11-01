Net Zero Commodities Podcast: LNG and the net zero transition

PODCAST: BusinessGreen’s James Murray chats to Wood Mackenzie's Daniel Toleman about the state of the energy transition in 2022 and beyond
Hosted in association with Wood Mackenzie, in this podcast BusinessGreen's James Murray chats to Daniel Toleman, principle analyst for global LNG at the consultancy firm, about the state of the energy transition in 2022 and beyond.
You can listen to the podcast, hosted in association with WoodMackenzie, on iTunes, SoundCloud and Spotify, or by pressing play below.
This podcast is sponsored by Wood Mackenzie.