Net Zero Finance: What role do investors have to play in the green transition?

VIDEO: Schroders' Carolina Minio Paluello, Adam Matthews from the Church of England Pension Scheme, IIGCC chair and Brunel Pension Partnership's Faith Ward, and ShareAction CEO Catherine Howarth offer their insights on the growing drive towards net zero in the investment world

With a global total of $16tr, the world's pension funds and sovereign wealth funds have the power to transform the sustainable investing landscape. Yet only an estimated one per cent of the world's 100 largest pension funds are invested in low carbon solutions. What steps are needed to accelerate the transition to sustainable investment among institutional investors, and how can investor expectations be aligned with corporate needs?

To discuss these questions and much, much more, a top experts in their field - Schroders' global head of product, solutions & quant Carolina Minio Paluello; Adam Matthews, chief responsible investment officer at the Church of England Pension Scheme; Brunel Pension Partnership's chief responsible investment officer and IIGCC chair Faith Ward; and ShareAction CEO Catherine Howarth - joined together for a discussion at BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Finance summit. Their fascinating conversation and insights can be watched again in full above.

