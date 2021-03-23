Net Zero Finance: TCFD ASAP

VIDEO: CDP's Paul Simpson, Eversheds Sutherland's Michelle T Davies, PCAF's Giel Linthorst and WRI's Nate Aden explore some of the best practice for assessing and disclosing climate risk for investors and businesses

Reliable climate-related financial information is crucial for markets to avoid a destabilising transition to a low carbon economy, and vital for investors, lenders and insurers to understand where risk - and opportunity - lies.

Thankfully growing numbers of investors and companies are engaging with the process of assessing and reporting the threats to business posed by the changing climate through the Taskforce on Climate-relased Financial Disclosures (TCFD) - although these guidelines are still far from being universally adopted.

So, at BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Finance summit, four leading experts leading the way on this agenda - Michelle T Davies, international Head of Clean energy and sustainability at Eversheds Sutherland; Giel Linthorst, executive director of the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF); CDP's CEO Paul Simpson; and Nate Aden, senior associate for the World Resources Institute's Climate Program - explored some of the best practice for assessing and disclosing risk, the benefits of enhanced reporting for corporates, and the latest reporting mechanisms available for companies and investors.

Their fascinating and hugely informative discussion can be watched in full above.

