Net Zero Festival: The political case for net zero

VIDEO: Green Alliance executive director Shaun Spiers argues that while climate action has broken into the political mainstream, many politicians have yet to fully comprehend the scale of the net zero challenge ahead

As executive director for environmental think tank Green Alliance, and chair of Greener UK - the coalition of 13 organisations campaigning for a 'green Brexit' - Shaun Spiers is one of the UK's keenest observers of the green political scene.

Indeed, he has been at the forefront of the UK's green policy debates for a quarter of a century, having served as an MEP for five years before leading the Campaign to Protect Rural England (CPRE) as chief executive until 2017, when he left to join Green Alliance.

In a short lecture for the world's first Net Zero Festival last week, Spiers argued that while climate action has broken into the political mainstream, many politicians have yet to fully comprehend the scale of the net zero challenge. His speech - which sets out the case for politicians taking net zero and climate action far more seriously - can be viewed in full above.

