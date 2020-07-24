Paul Polman: 'Businesses cannot succeed in societies that fail'
'Covid has made clear that there cannot be healthy people on an unhealthy planet,' says Imagine founder and former Unilever CEO
As people across the United States and the world grapple with the Covid-19 pandemic and calls for racial justice, the business community has an integral role to play in both the dialogue and the solutions...
More news
Tesla milestone would be EV industry's gain
The electric vehicle company's stock is soaring, and it could soon be eligible for the S&P 500
Public urged to wear reusable face masks to help curb plastic waste
Reusable face masks reduce risk of Covid-19 infection and prevent single-use plastic waste, say green groups
Nuclear power: still 'no thanks' in 2020?
Peter Michaelis, head of Liontrust's Sustainable Investment Team, considers whether new nuclear power is a worthwhile investment in the race to net zero