How business can help win an historic climate victory

Bill Weihl argues US corporates have a huge opportunity to help deliver genuinely ambitious climate-focused legislation
Within days, Congress is expected to vote on a historic investment ($369bn, to be precise) in climate and clean energy. The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (IRA) represents a huge step forward, moving...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial