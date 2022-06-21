As governments train their eyes on energy efficiency as a means to shore up their energy independence from Russia, BusinessGreen reports from a region in the midst of a major energy conservation drive
The town of Sønderborg in southern Denmark was last week christened as the "energy efficiency capital of the world" by International Energy Agency (IEA) boss Dr Fatih Birol in his opening remarks at a...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial