The UK's net zero target is under threat because there's no plan to pay for it

clock • 4 min read
Rooftops in Jordanhill, West Glasgow | Credit: iStock
Image:

Rooftops in Jordanhill, West Glasgow | Credit: iStock

Building decarbonisation is critical to delivering a net zero Britain, but neither the Treasury nor Scottish government have set out a vision for how a mass green homes retrofit programme could be funded, writes Glasgow Caledonian University’s Keith Baker

The UK government's plan for achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050 is at a serious risk of sinking before it's been fully launched. With the Treasury having rejected a request by MPs to come...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now Try 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

HSBC AM head of responsible investing: 'Who cares if Miami is six metres under water in 100 years?'

20 May 2022 • 3 min read
02

Not so moral money?

20 May 2022 • 11 min read
03

Reports: HSBC suspends responsible investing head after controversial climate speech

23 May 2022 • 2 min read
04

HSBC AM's 'head of irresponsible investment' condemned over climate speech

20 May 2022 • 3 min read
05

'Inaction is a far costlier choice': How 3C of climate warming could cost global economy $178tr

24 May 2022 • 6 min read

More on Policy

Credit: iStock
Investment

Royal Mail, Co-op and Marks & Spencer pension schemes target net zero

British household names commit to halving emissions in their pension portfolios by 2030

Martin Richmond
clock 26 May 2022 • 2 min read
Germany holds the G7 presidency in 2022
Politics

G7: Coal, energy security and biodiversity top UK agenda for Berlin meeting

Environment and energy ministers from world’s leading seven economies meet in Berlin this week to amid pressure to ramp up climate and nature commitments

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 May 2022 • 4 min read
the UK’s built environment is responsible for 25% of the UK’s greenhouse gas emissions | Credit: iStock
Buildings

'No progress': MPs slam government failure to curb CO2 from construction and demolition of buildings

Mandatory whole life carbon assessments, dedicated carbon targets for built environment, and policies to incentivise retrofit over new-build constructions among policies recommended by MPs

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 26 May 2022 • 5 min read