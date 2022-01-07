Optimise, decarbonise, educate: How should businesses respond to the gas price crisis?

BusinessGreen offers a five point guide for how progressive companies can shield themselves from volatile energy markets while still moving closer to their net zero goals
In October, the boss of frozen food chain Iceland, Richard Walker, took to the airwaves of Radio 4 to warn that customers would soon have to pay more for its products as the supermarket looked for ways...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial