The politics that will shape the US clean energy future

clock • 5 min read
The politics that will shape the US clean energy future

Sarah Golden explores the critical political battles which could unleash a major new wave of US clean energy development

This article was adapted from Energy Weekly, a free newsletter about the clean energy transition. It's the start of a new year, and I can already feel it's going to be a big one for the clean energy...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Vattenfall warms up high-temperature heat pump roll out plans

05 January 2022 • 2 min read
02

Energy crisis set to spur 25 per cent increase in global renewables investment, analysts predict

05 January 2022 • 2 min read
03

How rising energy costs could shape UK's net zero agenda in 2022

04 January 2022 • 9 min read
04

'We must put out the fire first': Ban Ki-moon warns human rights rows must not derail climate action

05 January 2022 • 6 min read
05

'World first': British Lithium extracts battery-grade lithium from Cornwall's bedrock

05 January 2022 • 2 min read

More on Politics

Optimise, decarbonise, educate: How should businesses respond to the gas price crisis?
Management

Optimise, decarbonise, educate: How should businesses respond to the gas price crisis?

BusinessGreen offers a five point guide for how progressive companies can shield themselves from volatile energy markets while still moving closer to their net zero goals

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 07 January 2022 • 13 min read
We're facing a Gappy New Year
Climate change

We're facing a Gappy New Year

By the end of 2022 the world will be nearly a third of the way through the decade when global emissions are supposed to start falling sharply - the emissions gap needs closing before it becomes a chasm

James Murray
James Murray
clock 06 January 2022 • 5 min read
Heat networks are a low-cost, low-carbon heating solution
Buildings

Heat network projects across England snap up £19m in government funding

Goverment unlocks millions for new heat networks as it sets out plans for stricter regulatory framework for low carbon heat market

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 06 January 2022 • 3 min read