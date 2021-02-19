Major retailers are backing these nine alternatives to single-use plastic bags
Could the planet-littering plastic bag be on the way out?
The plastic bag has become a nemesis of the environmental movement. About four trillion single-use plastic bags are used across the globe each year. And according to Waste Management, about 14 billion...
Government hymns ARIA's potential to boost net zero transition
New £800m Advanced Research & Invention Agency to be tasked with catalysing cutting edge research to tackle global challenges such as disease outbreaks and climate change
Renewable Exchange platform hails record month for PPA deals
Sharp rise in UK power prices sees 91 independent clean power generators secure power purchase agreements on the online platform in January 2021