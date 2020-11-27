More pieces of IKEA's sustainability puzzle come together
The global retail giant is beefing up its take-back service to mark Black Friday, but its sweeping sustainability plans extend far beyond recycling and re-use
Black Friday is upon us. For IKEA, that marks the expanded launch of a program to buy back furniture in an effort to curb consumption. "We don't want to encourage people to overconsume. That's one of...
CISL launches business guide for injecting sustainable practices into everyday operations
New guide draws on the expertise of recognised corporate sustainability leaders such as Ikea and Unilever to set out 10 principles for effectively embedding environmental action within an organisation
'Badvertising': New report argues promotion of unsustainable products should be 'reined in'
New study released to coincide with Black Friday concludes that efforts to tackle the climate crisis would be strengthened by major reforms to the advertising industry
Upstart Hazel finds cachet for innovative sachets that extend produce shelf life
US start-up reveals how its packaging innovations are helping to curb food waste