More pieces of IKEA's sustainability puzzle come together

IKEA Baltimore location / Credit: Distributed Solar Development
  • Deonna Anderson, GreenBiz.com
The global retail giant is beefing up its take-back service to mark Black Friday, but its sweeping sustainability plans extend far beyond recycling and re-use

Black Friday is upon us. For IKEA, that marks the expanded launch of a program to buy back furniture in an effort to curb consumption. "We don't want to encourage people to overconsume. That's one of...

