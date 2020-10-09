Why Kroger and Publix are bringing the farm to the grocery store

Why Kroger and Publix are bringing the farm to the grocery store
  • Jesse Klein, GreenBiz.com
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Could vertical farming technologies help get US grocery shoppers back in-store?

Just like every other retailer, grocery stores are focusing on the customer experience to get people back in store. Grocery delivery was already a rising trend, and the pandemic kicked it into the next...

To continue reading...

More on Technology

More news