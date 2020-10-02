A closed loop fashion system requires scaling solutions now, not later
Companies across the fashion industry have deployed pilots for circular - or more sustainable - products, but too often they stop there
The fashion industry is damaging to the planet - it's responsible for 10 per cent of the world's carbon emissions. But there are companies both large and small trying to solve this problem. Back in...
Green light for UK's first new coal mine in 30 years as council grants approval
The mine will be operated by West Cumbria Mining and is expected to extract 2.4 million tonnes annually for use in industry, causing consternation among climate campaigners
Heathrow CEO: Aviation should have priority access to sustainable biofuels
Aviation sector will not be able to reach net zero if worldwide capacity of sustainable fuels is split between different transport sectors, John Holland Kaye warned at BusinessGreen’s Net Zero Festival
Aviva targets net zero for its default pension funds by 2050
Pension provider also urges government to make it mandatory for all auto-enrollment pensions to reach net zero by 2050
Global Briefing: UN summit confronts global biodiversity crisis
All the top green business news from around the world this week, including VW's electric vehicle investment in China, electric ferries in Thailand, and Denmark's ambitious climate goal