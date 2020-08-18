Going green dramatically benefits businesses - it should be central to their coronavirus recovery strategy

Research suggests that on average, businesses benefit from going green
Research suggests that on average, businesses benefit from going green
  • Jagannadha Pawan Tamvada, University of Southampton, and Mili Shrivastava, Bournemouth University
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Four main ways that greening can benefit businesses, according to the University of Southampton's Jagannadha Pawan Tamvada and Bournemouth University's Mili Shrivastava

The onset of the pandemic and the ensuing lockdown have imperilled businesses worldwide. It might be tempting for firms to put any commitment to the environment in the back seat as they attempt to recover,...

To continue reading...

More on Management

More news