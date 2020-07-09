Greening the NHS: How sustainability initiatives could save the health service £250m a year
NHS Sustainability Day campaign launches annual impact report as work continues by expert panel commissioned by NHS England to investigate into how and when the health service can meet net zero
An NHS community healthcare trust that provides services across West Sussex saved £357,000 last year through a new wheelchair recycling scheme, which saw more than 1,400 wheelchairs refurbished and reassigned....
'Build back greener': Environment Agency debuts new five year plan
EA2025 strategy vows to strengthen UK climate resilience and enhance natural habitats in pursuit of net zero goals, as Flood Re warns flood mitigation efforts must continue to evolve
UN Secretary-General: Coal has no place in COVID-19 recovery plans
António Guterres warns governments risk squandering the opportunity to deliver a 'green recovery' that accelerates the net zero transition
Ofgem unveils £25bn green grid plan
Watchdog sets out new funding settlement, but proposals face immediate backlash from "disappointed and deeply concerned" network operators who fear plans could hamper smart grid deployment