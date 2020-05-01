Why Amazon's commitment to working forests matters
Heather Clancy takes the microscope to the tech giant's first foray into nature-based solutions
The first investment by e-commerce and cloud services powerhouse Amazon's $100m Right Now Climate Fund underscores the growing interest in nature-based solutions for carbon removal. But this is not yet-another-tree-planting...
We must protect nature's balance in order to survive
Nature is crucial for our survival, our mental health, and also our economy, argues WWF's Gareth Redmond-King
VIGIL hails successful electric vehicle-to-grid trial in Birmingham
Government-backed project assessed grid impacts of bi-directional EV charging at two sites at Aston University
Innogy to pilot offshore wind training hub in North Wales
German energy giant launches recruitment drive for technician trainees to help fill looming skills gap in burgeoning UK offshore wind sector
Coronavirus recovery: Oil and gas firms call for UK hydrogen transport 'revolution'
Investment in hydrogen infrastructure should form major part of coronavirus recovery plan, argues North West Hydrogen Alliance