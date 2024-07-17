BusinessGreen's top five reasons to attend the Net Zero Festival this October

Now in its fifth year, the Net Zero Festival has become the premier gathering for industry professionals and thought leaders dedicated to driving positive change in the field of sustainability. This year's event will provide an invaluable opportunity to celebrate and showcase the best of the UK's vibrant net zero economy in what is set to be a pivotal year for the country's decarbonisation efforts.

Taking place on 22nd and 23rd October at the Business Design Centre in Islington, London the event will bring together over 3,000 business leaders, clean tech providers, sustainable investors, green campaigners, and environmental policymakers to jointly explore how to turbocharge the net zero transition.

"Now in its fifth year, the Net Zero Festival promises to once again be an inspiring and informative event that provides the burgeoning green economy with countless examples of how the net zero transition is accelerating," said BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray. "From politics and policymaking to technology and innovation, we'll be exploring the many risks and opportunities that characterise the net zero transition and offering invaluable advice on how to navigate them."

Don't miss out on this exceptional chance to be inspired, gain invaluable industry insights, and forge meaningful connections with like-minded professionals.

Here's our top five reasons as to why this is the must attend event for anyone working within the green economy.

1. The Net Zero Festival is powered by BusinessGreen

For over a decade and a half, BusinessGreen has been at the forefront of green economy coverage.

Since our launch in 2007, our mission has been to inform, connect, and inspire businesses and organisations as they work to build a cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous economy.

We're proud to reach hundreds of thousands of people a month with our news, analysis, and insight on the fast-evolving global green industrial revolution.

We've run hundreds of events over the year's and seen many thousands of people attended the Net Zero Festival and UK Green Business Awards.

2. The new BusinessGreen Intelligence stage

We're delighted to introduce the BusinessGreen Intelligence stage! An all-new exclusive arena providing specialised, in-depth content specifically curated for sustainability executives and green business leaders.

The BusinessGreen Intelligence stage will offer a wealth of expert insights and deep-dive discussions to support you and your company in achieving your net zero goals. Secure your pass to enhance your Net Zero Festival experience and gain exclusive access to a wealth of transformative content.

Please note that there's a limited number of early bird passes available for the BusinessGreen Intelligence stage. Your ticket will also include a three-month membership to BusinessGreen Intelligence. Full details available here.

3. Top industry speakers

We have an incredible line-up of speakers taking part in this year's event with over 150 trailblazing experts set to join the event across our four stages: Inspiration, Action & Engage, Showcase and BusinessGreen Intelligence. Each arena promises to deliver pioneering insights and spark innovative ideas. Get ready to be energised, challenged, and inspired by the brightest minds in sustainability!

Confirmed names include Festival hosts, James Murray, Lucy Siegle, and Philippa Forrester, keynote speakers broadcaster Simon Reeve and climate scientist Emily Shuckburgh as well as chief executive of the CBI Rain Newton-Smith.

You can discover the full list of speakers here.

4. CPD Certified

The Net Zero Festival is CPD certified.

The CPD Certification Service is the world's leading and largest independent CPD accreditation institution operating across all industry sectors. You'll be able to collect CPD points towards your professional development from over 60 sessions taking place across the 2 days.

5. It's a festival celebrating the best of the net zero transition!

As well as a roster of high profile speakers and a host of business leaders and corporate sustainability figures, the event will fully embrace the festival spirit, celebrating the most exciting green businesses and clean tech innovations.

You can now register your place to attend the Net Zero Festival 2024. If you'd like more information on exhibiting, or sponsoring the event, please contact the team here.