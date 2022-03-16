Taking back control of net zero

clock • 3 min read
Overnight Briefing
Image:

Overnight Briefing

Credit where it is due. The Prime Minister's robust defence of his government's net zero agenda in today's Telegraph is hugely welcome and suggests that the government's much anticipated Energy Security Strategy could deliver a huge boost to the UK's clean energy industry.

It also provides a timely slapdown to those of his colleagues who briefed the Mail on Sunday that net zero was "dead". Less than 48 hours after this bold claim appeared in print, the actual Prime Minister...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Most read
01

Study: Insulation and heat pumps can deliver UK energy security more quickly than domestic gas fields

10 March 2022 • 4 min read
02

How Barry Gardiner helped slash my energy bills - and see the merits in behaviour change

11 March 2022 • 5 min read
03

EDF unveils plans for giant 500MW green hydrogen facility

11 March 2022 • 3 min read
04

Environmental own goal: Man City 'recycle for air miles' stunt slammed by green groups

11 March 2022 • 5 min read
05

Carbon credits now available from first 'Gold Standard'-approved carbon-removal technology

10 March 2022 • 2 min read

More on Editor's Blog

How to fight an economic war
Risk

How to fight an economic war

The scale of the changes required to end European reliance on Russian fossil fuels are unprecedented and far bigger than many realise - what is needed is an economic war effort

James Murray
James Murray
clock 03 March 2022 • 9 min read
It's not totally unlike a comet
Climate change

It's not totally unlike a comet

The IPCC report is genuinely terrifying and Russia's attack on Ukraine has revealed the complacency contained in suggestions worst case climate scenarios can be definitively ruled out - the only good news is that the world knows what needs to be done...

James Murray
James Murray
clock 28 February 2022 • 11 min read
Climate security is energy security is national security
Politics

Climate security is energy security is national security

As Russia's unprovoked attack on Ukraine sparks chaos on the global energy markets the need for a clean tech revolution has never been clearer

James Murray
James Murray
clock 25 February 2022 • 3 min read