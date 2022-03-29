Divestment decisions

Scottish Widows today became the latest investment giant to tighten its policies governing investments in high carbon assets such as coal and tar sands companies.

The move comes less than a week after NatWest and Barclays both did likewise, and Hedge Fund billionaire and climate campaigner Chris Hohn again called on investors to vote against climate laggard bank...

Spring Statement: The good, the bad, and the deeply worrying
Politics

Spring Statement: The good, the bad, and the deeply worrying

Welcome green tax cuts struggled to counter the sense of a Chancellor that does not fully understand the scale of the interlocking environmental, cost of living, and security crises the UK is facing

James Murray
James Murray
clock 23 March 2022 • 9 min read
Failure to prepare for EV switch will soon take its toll

The whispers in Whitehall indicate a cut to fuel duty could well be on the way as part of tomorrow's Spring Statement. Chancellor Rishi Sunak hinted pretty strongly over the weekend that he was keen to do something to ease fuel costs and it is abundantly...

BusinessGeen
clock 23 March 2022 • 3 min read
Putting the oil in Orwellian?
Infrastructure

Putting the oil in Orwellian?

The Oil and Gas Authority's rebranding as the North Sea Transition Authority lays down the gauntlet to the UK's fossil fuel industry - can it really deliver on its green promises?

James Murray
James Murray
clock 22 March 2022 • 4 min read