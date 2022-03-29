Divestment decisions

Scottish Widows today became the latest investment giant to tighten its policies governing investments in high carbon assets such as coal and tar sands companies.
The move comes less than a week after NatWest and Barclays both did likewise, and Hedge Fund billionaire and climate campaigner Chris Hohn again called on investors to vote against climate laggard bank...
