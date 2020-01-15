In 2020, the stakes in the climate fight have never been higher
Can the progress unlocked in 2019 drive emissions cuts in 2020? It has to, argues Eliot Whittington of the Corporate Leaders Group
Last year was transformative to the climate conversation, and this year marks the run up to another moment where the global struggle to bring our impact on our atmosphere under control should take another...
Japanese giant Takeda announces 2040 carbon neutrality goal
The global pharmaceuticals behemoth is planning to reduce emissions by 40 per cent by 2025, CEO Christophe Weber announced yesterday
Kia launches $25bn strategy to spearhead shift to EVs
Kia Motors is aiming for a quarter of its sales to come from eco-friendly vehicles by the end of 2025
'Circulytics': Ellen MacArthur Foundation launches new service to help firms slash waste levels
New tool will give companies a free assessment of their progress towards more circular business models