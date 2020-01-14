Looking ahead by looking back
The next decade needs to see humans ditch our throwaway culture, argues WRAP's director Peter Maddox
It seems ominous that we should begin the new decade with Australia suffering so visibly from the effects of climate change. For me it crystallises the need for us to accelerate our efforts in consigning...
Birmingham mulls pollution-busting car ban
Private cars taking 'through trips' could be banned from the city centre under radical plans to improve air quality
Colgate launches 'first ever' recyclable toothpaste tube
Colgate-Palmolive said it will share its tube technology with competitors in a bid to help make recyclable tubes an industry standard
Wind giant Vestas set to become carbon neutral by 2030
Turbine manufacturer says it will cut its carbon footprint by 55 per cent by 2025 and hit 100 per cent by 2030, promising carbon neutrality 'with no offsets'