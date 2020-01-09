Business Green

Why we need more than plastic promises

  • Libby Peake, Green Alliance
As a major new report reveals the huge complexity shaping the industry response to the war on plastic, Green Alliance's Libby Peake argues a more coherent approach is urgently required

In December 2017, Blue Planet II shocked the world with disturbing images of plastic pollution: albatrosses feeding their chicks plastic bags, plankton mistaking microplastic for food and young dolphins...

