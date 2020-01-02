Greener diets: The defining story of the new decade?
A huge number of food retailers are offering meatless menus, marking the start of a decade of disruption for British food and agriculture
'New year, new you!' So goes the cliché that has long been the mantra for healthier dieting, more exercise and better overall 'wellness' each and every January. But for the past couple of years the...
Hydrogen injected into gas grid as part of 'groundbreaking' UK trial
Green energy pilot at Keele University marks first time zero carbon hydrogen has been injected into UK gas grid
Volkswagen ramps up EV production target to 1.5 million by 2025
German giant now expects to produce one million EVs by 2023, two years earlier than previously planned
Greggs' vegan steak bakes hit shops as Costa launches vegan toastie
High street food chains kick-off Veganuary 2020 with expansion of plant-based offerings following huge success of vegan sausage roll