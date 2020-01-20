Poll: Two thirds of UK CEOs see the climate crisis as a threat to their business

Annual global survey of chief executives reveals climate-related issues have soared up the agenda of corporate bosses

The world's top CEOs are more concerned than ever about the impact of climate change on their business, according to a global survey of over 1,500 corporate leaders.

Unveiled at the Davos summit this afternoon, the 23rd edition of the annual CEO survey from consultancy giant PwC revealed that concerns about climate change have "soared up the CEO agenda" with top bosses identifying a mix of opportunities and risks that are arising as a result of climate impacts and policies.

The survey secured responses from CEOs at a raft of large companies, with nearly half of respondents leading businesses with over $1bn of revenues and a further 35 per cent at companies with revenues of between $100m and $1bn.

It found that 64 per cent of CEOs in the UK believe climate change is a threat to their organisation, with a quarter stating that they were "extremely concerned" about the issue. The results mark a tripling on concern levels from 2016 levels, when just seven per cent of UK CEOs said they were extremely concerned.

Climate change threats to business polled higher than concerns over populism, terrorism, protectionism, and access to capital.

The results from the UK were largely repeated around the world. CEOs from Sri Lanka and New Zealand were the most concerned about climate change, with 86 per cent and 83 per cent respectively saying they were concerned. Meanwhile, even in regions with relatively low levels of concern amongst CEOs, such as the Middle East and China, 38 per cent and 45 per cent of respondents, respectively, admitted they were concerned.

"The impact of climate change has soared up the CEO agenda," Kevin Ellis, chairman and senior partner of PwC. "CEOs see the impact across all aspects of business, from assets and investments to products and jobs. They are facing pressure from their consumers to play their part. This means boards need to assess their strategies, risks, and business models. Achieving net zero by 2050 will demand innovation and transformation at an unprecedented scale and speed and will require business to take positive action."

The results suggest escalating warnings from campaigners, policymakers, and investors are cutting through with a growing number of top corporate bosses. This week's annual risk report from Davos hosts, the World Economic Forum, notably listed climate and environmental risks as the top five concerns for the global economy for the first time.

However, today's poll suggests business leaders are identifying a mix of risks and opportunities as the global response to climate change evolves.

Just over half of respondents agreed that climate change initiatives will lead to significant new product and service opportunities, while almost three-quarters of UK CEOs - and a similar proportion of global CEOs - believe their response to climate change initiatives will provide a reputational advantage for their organisation among key stakeholders.

However, 54 per cent of UK CEOs said they do not believe they are seeing changes in international policies that will mitigate climate change risks. Meanwhile, only 21 per cent of UK CEOs believe they are seeing effective change in this area on the domestic front - well below the global average of 36 per cent.

Regulation stemming from the changing environment is also a concern for UK CEOs, with 36 per cent saying they are more concerned about climate-related regulation than other forms of regulation, such as consumer protection and trade.

The survey also reveals a growing recognition that business leaders need to do more themselves to tackle climate risks. For example, the survey reveals that despite the UK's legally binding net zero target only 57 per cent of UK organisations have assessed potential transition risks and only 48 per cent have assessed potential physical risks associated with climate change.

Emma Cox, UK leader for climate change and sustainability at PwC, said "apprehension about current climate policies underscores the need for greater collaboration between government, businesses, non-profits, and consumers".

"Stimulating clear market solutions like electric vehicles or decentralised energy grids requires the right investment, infrastructure, incentives and taxes," she added. "With the UN's pivotal climate summit taking place in Glasgow this year, the UK can help set the world on a new course of action. It will require significant change and compromise from everyone - 2020 heralds a decade of decarbonisation and transformation like no other."