Boris Johnson announces ban on foreign aid for coal mines and power stations

New policy will stop the UK 'outsourcing' its emissions to developing countries, Johnson tells UK-Africa summit

The UK will no longer allow foreign aid money to be spent in support of coal mines or coal power plants, as a part of a bid by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to ensure the UK focuses on promoting clean energy solutions abroad.

Speaking at a UK-Africa Summit in London earlier today, Johnson said there is "no point" in the UK reducing the amount of coal it burns if it encourages developing nations to use more of it.

"We will breathe the same air, we live beneath the same sky, we all suffer when carbon emissions rise and the planet warms," he said.

He promised the British government will "no longer provide any new direct official development assistance, investment, export, credit, or trade promotion for thermal coal mining or coal power plants overseas".

"To put it simply, not another penny of UK taxpayers money will be directly invested in digging up coal or burning it for electricity," Johnson added. "And instead we are going to focus on supporting the transition to lower and zero carbon alternatives."

Most UK government support for foreign energy projects comes via export credit guarantees set by UK Export Finance (UKEF). Although the UK government has not provided funding for coal thermal plants since 2002, and not supported coal mines since 2016, Johnson's pledge is the first time Number 10 has agreed to adopt a formal policy banning support for such projects.

As such campaigners say the move is significant, and hope it will encourage other OECD nations to follow suit. Japan and South Korea, for example, remain the largest OECD public financiers of coal, both domestically and overseas, despite their support for the Paris Agreement.

"At the beginning of a crucial year for climate change this is a positive step from UKEF," said Louise Burrows, policy advisor on the fossil fuel transition at climate think tank E3G. "Although UKEF has provided limited support for coal power and mining since the early 2000's, adopting a formal policy sets a strong precedent across its OECD peers, and helps builds the UK's diplomatic influence on coal finance in the run up to COP26."

Campaigners also hope the move will act as a stepping stone towards a wider UK ban on all fossil fuel financing. A report last year suggested the British government channelled £680m of foreign aid into fossil fuel projects since 2010, mainly to oil and gas projects.

"For the UK to be seen as a credible climate leader at COP26, it must start to take steps to phase out financial support for all fossil fuels," Burrows added.

Meanwhile, the UK government came under fire today for its continued use of coal in its domestic energy system. Burning coal for electricity generation has dramatically decreased over the last decade, but the fuel is still used in heavy industries such as steel.

New government figures revealed yesterday - and reported by The Sunday Times - indicate the UK imported 600,000 tonnes of Australian coal last year, mainly for use in heavy industry.

The Australian government has faced protests in recent weeks for backing the country's coal export industry in spite of the fierce bushfires raging across the country, which many experts say are made worse by climate change.

In response to the figures, the UK government said it is providing £350m in funding to help heavy industries transition away from the fuel.

But ministers will be looking to downplay the role of coal in the UK economy as COP26 approaches, which the UK is jointly hosting with Italy. The crucial climate summit is seen by government as a prime opportunity to champion the UK's credentials as a climate leader, in a bid to encourage other nations to promise more ambitious emissions cuts.

Yet experts today warned the Prime Minister appeared to harbour unrealistic expectations of the summit, after Johnson promised during Prime Minister's Questions that COP26 could deliver "enforceable limits" on carbon emissions to be introduced internationally.

"We will be leading the COP26 summit, where we will introduce enforceable limits not just for this country, but for the whole world," he told MPs.

The Independent reported that the remarks had prompted criticism from climate campaigners, who argued Johnson appeared to fail to understand that the Paris Agreement is built on a system of voluntary emissions targets made by countries. As such there is no realistic prospect of mandatory emissions cuts being introduced at the UN meeting.

"Without a formal commitment to get these enforceable limits over the line, and without the backing of other nations, these words are nothing but hot air," said Sam Chetan-Welsh, Greenpeace UK's political adviser.

"We have a prime minister demonstrating a complete lack of understanding of what world leaders are trying to achieve at COP26," added Wera Hobhouse, climate emergency spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats. "That is no better than climate change denial."