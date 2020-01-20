Wireless charging for electric taxis wins £3.4m funding boost

The LEVC electric black cabs will be part of the trial fleet | Credit: LEVC

Six month trial in Nottingham will test whether 'inductive' charging could be a viable way of providing electric cabs with power

Electric taxis in Nottingham will soon be charging up without plugging in, after the government's Innovate UK agency awarded £3.4m to a consortium of EV experts on Friday to trial wireless charging technology.

The £3.4m grant funding, announced on Friday, was awarded to a consortium working to test the viability of 'inductive' charging for electric taxis in urban centres.

The group hopes cabbies will save time by not having to plug in while charging, allowing them to spend more time on the roads earning fares.

The team will roll out its wireless charging system to a fleet of 10 modified LEVC TX and Nissan ENV200 electric taxis for a six-month trial in Nottingham.

Members of the consortium include the Centre of Excellence for Low Carbon and Fuel Cell Technologies, Coventry University, Nottingham City Council, Shell, Parking Energy, and Transport for London.

Sprint Power will be responsible for designing the software and the system's integration with the vehicles.

Richie Frost, founder and CEO of Sprint Power, said wireless charging could be an important tool for speeding the switch to EVs.

"Many taxi operators, businesses and councils are keen to make the transition to electric vehicles," he said. "Our view is that wireless charging will significantly ease this transition. As part of the project, we will work through the technical and commercial challenges, creating a framework to demonstrate the viability of inductive charging as a true long-term solution to a wireless, zero-emission future."

The project was welcomed by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps who said taxi drivers up and down the country were "at the vanguard of the electric vehicle revolution, playing a leading role in reducing air pollution in our city centres where people live, shop and work".

"New wireless technology will make using an electric taxi quicker and more convenient, allowing drivers to charge up at taxi ranks before heading off with their next passenger," he added.

His comments were echoed by Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom, who argued that "charging technology, including wireless, is vital in giving consumers confidence to make the switch from petrol to electric cars".

"This pioneering trial in Nottingham, and others like it, will help us take crucial steps towards lower emissions and cleaner air," she said. "We are determined to end our contribution to global warming entirely by 2050 - and delivering cleaner and greener transport systems is a key part of this."