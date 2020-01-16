PepsiCo plans 2020 shift to 100 per cent renewable electricity for US operations

Move will see the US join nine European countries where PepsiCo already meets 100 per cent of its direct electricity needs with renewable electricity

PepsiCo yesterday announced it will transition to 100 per cent renewable electricity for its US direct operations over the course of 2020, deploying a range of clean energy solutions to reach that goal.

The US is the food and beverage giant's largest market and the firm expects that shifting to renewable electricity there will deliver a 20 per cent reduction in its global direct greenhouse gas emissions. The move accelerates progress towards its overarching goal of reducing absolute greenhouse gas emissions across its global value chain by 20 per cent by 2030, against a 2015 baseline.

"We have entered a decade that will be critical for the future of our planet's health," said Ramon Laguarta, chairman and CEO at PepsiCo. "PepsiCo is pursuing 100 per cent renewable electricity in the US because the severe threat that climate change poses to the world demands faster and bolder action from all of us."

To reach its goal of 100 per cent renewable electricity, PepsiCo plans to use a mix of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and Virtual Power Purchase Agreements (VPPAs), which fund the development of new renewable projects, alongside renewable energy certificates (RECs), which support existing green electricity generation from renewable sources.

In 2020, PepsiCo's portfolio will feature more RECs, before gradually moving towards PPAs and VPPAs through to 2025, the firm said.

The company is also expanding its onsite renewable capacity, recently installing solar panels at its global headquarters in New York State. Similar arrangements are already in place at Frito-Lay and PepsiCo beverage facilities in California and Arizona.

PepsiCo's shift to renewable electricity in the US follows similar switches in other parts of the world. Nine countries in PepsiCo's European direct operations already meet 100 per cent of their electricity demand from renewable sources and just over three quarters of the electricity needs of the PepsiCo Mexico Foods business were delivered via wind energy alone in 2018, the firm said.