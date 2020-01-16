No need for new coal, argues new report on proposed Cumbrian mine

Claims that a new coal mine in Cumbria will be needed to power the UK's steel industry do not stand up to scrutiny, Green Alliance report argues

Plans for a new coal mine in Cumbria are incompatible with the UK's climate goals, according to a new report by independent thinktank Green Alliance that rejects the economic and industrial rationale for the controversial project.

The £165m Woodhouse colliery in Cumbria was approved by Cumbria County Council and received cross-party backing in March 2019. Slated to produce 2.43m tonnes of coking coal a year for 50 years, advocates for the project have claimed it is needed to fuel the UK steel industry and bring jobs to a region with high unemployment.

However, thids week's report - which was authored by Lancaster University's Rebecca Willis and Mike Berners-Lee - argues the claims put forward by supporters of the project do not stand up to scrutiny and fail to consider how the steel industry is evolving in pursuit of cleaner operating models.

"Decarbonisation of the steel industry, and phase out of coal use, is both necessary and possible," the report states, adding that new coal production would "hinder the development of low-carbon steelmaking".

Specifically, it points to last year's announcement of a £250m Clean Steel Fund, designed to support the "transition to lower carbon steel production through new technologies and processes, placing the sector on a pathway consistent with the UK Climate Change Act."

In approving the mine, Cumbria County Council claimed it would be 'carbon neutral', as it would replace coal imports from abroad and reduce transport emissions. But the report argues this claim does not make sense in the context of the UK's own carbon neutrality goals, which do not refer to remaining level with current emissions levels but rather to total net carbon emissions, implying a massive reduction in emissions is required. In contrast, the report finds, use of coal from the mine would produce 8.4 million tonnes of CO2 emissions every year for its 50-year lifetime.

Instead, the report recommends the UK should pursue policies to increase the use of recycled steel, improve the efficiency of steel production, and produce steel using new processes reliant on renewable energy. It also calls for a more ambitious industrial strategy to create green jobs in the area, pointing to estimates in a 2018 report from the Institute for Public Policy Research that the low carbon transition could create 46,000 jobs in the north of England in the power sector alone.

A spokesperson for BEIS affirmed the government's intention to phase out the use of coal for energy generation, but said the fuel source would still be needed in certain sectors.

"We are well on the way to phasing coal out of our energy system by 2025 and last year Great Britain went nearly 4,000 hours without using coal for electricity," they said. "Ending our use of it will be a key milestone on our journey to end our contribution to climate change entirely. Although coal will soon no longer be part of our energy system, there will continue to be domestic demand for coal in industries such as steel, cement and even heritage railways."

Woodhouse colliery developer West Cumbria Mining declined to comment on the report.