Study: Climate-induced weather chaos could cause 'dramatic' decline in British crop production

Just seven per cent of Britain could be suitable for crop production if ocean currents collapse | Credit: Jevtic

Scientists warn climate change could cause collapse in vital ocean currents that would upend UK weather patterns and endanger food production

A shift in ocean currents around Britain fuelled by climate change could spark a "dramatic" fall in British crop production, scientists from the University of Exeter warned today.

Researchers fear the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Current (AMOC), which brings warm water from the tropics, is slowing as a result of climate change, and could collapse altogether if irreversible 'tipping points' are reached.

Such a scenario would deliver a sharp drop in average temperatures in the UK and see Britain enjoy considerably less rainfall, the Exeter scientists predict, making swathes of land uneconomic to farm current crops on.

The conclusions run counter to predictions from some quarters that Britain could actually boost food production thanks to climate change and the warmer, wetter conditions it is expected to bring.

"If the AMOC collapsed, we would expect to see much more dramatic change than is currently expected due to climate change," said Dr Paul Ritchie, who studies tipping points in mathematics at the University of Exeter. "Such a collapse would reverse the effects of warming in Britain, creating an average temperature drop of 3.4C and leading to a substantial reduction in rainfall. These changes, especially the drying, could make most land unsuitable for arable farming."

A swift and total collapse of the AMOC is considered unlikely by most scientists, but the researchers at the University of Exeter argued all potential outcomes should be considered to accurately assess future risks.

Crop production only accounts for a fraction of the land used for farming in Britain, with the bulk of land used for livestock rearing. Yet scientists agree growing crops is a more efficient use of land for food production compared to raising livestock, and many campaigners argue the UK should be cutting back on its meat and dairy production to concentrate feeding people more efficiently.

Yet if the AMOC collapses the land area suitable for arable farming could collapse from 32 per cent to seven per cent, the Exeter scientists warn, wiping £346m off the value of British agricultural output.

The research adds to a growing body of scientific work that warns that climate impacts could lead to widespread disruption to the global agricultural sector thanks to increase extreme weather risks that could lead to reduced yields and less predictable growing seasons.

The National Farmers' Union said the findings underscore the need for long-term strategic plans to cope with the climate threat.

"The farming industry is often at the mercy of extreme and changeable weather like the droughts and floods we've seen in recent years," a spokesman said. "That's why necessary long-term strategic plans must be in place to improve the resilience of farm businesses and farmers given the tools to better enable them to deal with greater volatility."