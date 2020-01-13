Imperial College and Mayor of London beef up plans for Centre for Climate Change Innovation

Imperial College's White City Campus is set to become home to one of the world's leading clean tech R&D hubs / Credit: Imperial College

Major new clean tech hub aims to harness 'new ideas to turn the tide on climate change'

Imperial College has unveiled fresh details for its plan to develop one of the world's leading clean technology hubs at its White City Campus in West London, confirming late last week that the flagship project is in line for a £8.6m of grant funding from the London Mayor's office.

The fund, which is subject to contract, comes as the University is working on plans to raise a further £25m to support the new centre, which is being led by its Grantham Institute - Climate Change and the Environment.

Dubbed The Centre for Climate Change Innovation (CCCI), the new hub aims to help hundreds of clean tech entrepreneurs accelerate the development and commercialisation of climate related technologies.

Specifically, the centre is expected to focus on five key areas: clean air, sustainable food production, low carbon and climate resilient buildings, clean transport, and manufacturing for a low carbon economy, including circular systems and remanufacturing.

Professor Richard Templer, director of innovation at the Grantham Institute, said the aim was to provide a major boost to London's already burgeoning green economy.

"London's climate and environment sector is already worth £40bn in sales per annum and grew by 10 per cent last year - but the city is brimming with people who have different experiences and new ideas to turn the tide on climate change and we urgently need to help them establish and grow so they can have a global impact," he said in a statement. "This Centre will give people the opportunity to start up a sustainable business or grow an existing one so that they can contribute to a cleaner, greener and fairer world for all."

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said he was innovation and entrepreneurialism had a critical role to play in support of the capital's wider decarbonisation plans.

"We are in the midst of a climate emergency," he said in a statement. "I am doing everything in my power from City Hall to cut emissions: introducing the world's first Ultra Low Emission Zone, setting a zero-carbon standard for all new buildings and supporting the divestment of pension funds from fossil fuels.

"It is vital that we use new technology and innovation to tackle what is the greatest challenge of our time. London is a global hub for climate action and I'm proud to support this initiative with Imperial College London that will nurture talent and drive growth in the clean tech sector."