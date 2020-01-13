Cloth nappy maker TotsBots snapped up by Frugi

Frugi expands eco-friendly empire with acquisition of TotsBots and its sister reusable sanitary products brand Bloom & Nora

Organic lifestyle brand Frugi has added two more green companies to its ranks, with the company confirming late last week it has acquired reusable nappy brand TotsBots and sustainable sanitary products brand Bloom & Nora.

TotsBots makes reusable fabric nappies made from recycled plastic, while its subsidiary brand Bloom & Nora uses bamboo, among other materials, to make reusable sanitary pads.

Frugi said the move - financial details for which were not disclosed - would allow it to capitalise on shifting consumer behaviour towards more ethical clothing and sanitary products, and promised to work closely with the new brands to leverage "cross selling opportunities" and share manufacturing facilities.

"We already share a common purpose, values and ethics as well as an obvious product fit," said Frugi CEO Hugo Adams. "Both businesses are already hugely successful with excellent growth rates. Bringing them together gives us even more opportunities to leverage the considerable skills and expertise in both businesses for the benefit of our customers, suppliers and the environment."

The acquisitions are being funded by True, the consumer investment and innovation platform which took a majority stake in Frugi in 2018.

"We invest in businesses and teams that are fit for the future and we have been delighted with the progress Frugi has made over the last 18 months," said Paul Cocker, True co-founder. "The acquisition of TotsBots, which very clearly fits our definition of fit for the future, is an exciting step in the company's growth strategy, particularly due to its shared and aligned purposes and business practices that will benefit not only customers but also their supply chains and the environment."

The market for reusable nappies is growing fast, with TotsBots reporting 80 per cent growth in its direct-to-consumer business over the last year as parents ditch disposable nappies amid concerns over single-use plastics.

Sustainability charity WRAP estimates a child will use up to 6,000 nappies between birth and potty training, with disposable nappies accounting for around three per cent of all household waste.

Similarly, the market for sustainable period products is also taking off, with retailers reporting a surge in sales for reusable menstrual cups and washable 'period pants'.