Rising seas: Work begins on £40m tidal defence scheme in Great Yarmouth

Upgrades to flood defences in Great Yarmouth will help protect the town against flooding driven by climate change

Work has begun on a £40m upgrade to Great Yarmouth's flood defences in a bid to protect the town against the increasing threat of floods.

Work got underway on the scheme last week, which will enhance the level of flood protection enjoyed by 4,500 homes and businesses in the area, according to the government.

Great Yarmouth is particularly vulnerable to tidal flooding, with 9,000 people forced to evacuate the town in December 2013 due to record tides.

Climate change is set to make the problem worse, with research from US think tank Climate Central predicting in November that large swathes of Norfolk, including Great Yarmouth, could be below sea level by 2050.

But Environment Minister Rebecca Pow insisted the work to shore up Great Yarmouth's defences, which is expected to be complete next year, will protect the town's homes and businesses "for decades to come".

"This innovative scheme, which has received over £32m of government funding and involves refurbishing four kilometres of flood defence walls across the town, will not only provide greater peace of mind to local residents but will also help secure jobs and boost economic opportunities for the town both now and into the future," she said.

Between 2015 and 2021, the Environment Agency has promised to spend £2.6bn on England's coastal and flood defences, protecting 300,000 homes from flooding.