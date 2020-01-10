Green Bud: AB InBev inks major renewable energy deal

Budweiser is one of the brands ABInBev will produce with green power | Credit: AB InBev

Brewing giant claims it has inked the largest pan-European corporate solar power deal in history

One of world's most famous beers is to be brewed using renewable electricity from 2022, after AB InBev signed a deal with global green energy developer BayWa r.e. to purchase 100 per cent renewable electricity for its European brewing operations.

The 10-year Virtual Power Purchase Agreement (VPPA) was announced yesterday and will see ABInBev purchase 130MW of green power from two new solar farms, securing almost all of their 200MW capacity.

The solar farms are being built in Spain and are expected to be connected by March 2022. One will be named the Budweiser Solar Farm and will provide 250GWh of renewable electricity per year for AB InBev's breweries, the firm said.

"As a brewer, we rely on natural ingredients - water, hops, barley and yeast - to make our beers, so we know that sustainability is not just part of our business, it is our business," said Jason Warner, zone president for Europe at ABInBev. "This is why we are hugely excited to announce this partnership with BayWa r.e. to build the Budweiser Solar Farm, add new European solar capacity and brew our beers across Western Europe with renewable electricity."

The deal forms part AB InBev's target to source 100 per cent renewable electricity across its operations by 2025. It covers AB InBev's 14 breweries in western Europe and over 50 brands sold across 12 countries, the firm added, making it the largest pan-European corporate solar power deal in history.