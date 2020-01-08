'A moral imperative': Archbishop Tutu and Al Gore call for fossil fuel divestment

The veteran political campaigners drew parallels between the climate activism of young people like Greta Thunberg and anti-apartheid activism in the 1980s

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and former US Vice President Al Gore reiterated their support for the fossil fuel divestment movement yesterday, warning that "any organisation committed to operating responsibly in this new decade has a moral imperative to stop participating in financing the destruction of human civilisation's future, and to instead invest in renewable sources of energy".

The call for action was made at a meeting facilitated by the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation in Cape Town on Tuesday. In speeches that drew parallels between the climate activism of young people like Greta Thunberg and the civils rights and anti-apartheid activism of earlier generations, the Tutu and Gore argued that businesses had to recognise the moral issues that should shape investment decisions.

The two previously worked together on the apartheid divestment movement in the 1980s, leading a campaign that resulted in Harvard divesting its endowment from South African stocks.

Yesterday they joined forces again to call on those who remain invested in fossil fuels to urgently commit to clear and actionable plans to shift their capital towards renewable sources of energy. Investing in renewable energy systems and research would provide the necessary impetus to drive down costs and increase demand for clean energy, they argued.

The Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation became a signatory of the fossil fuel divest-invest campaign in 2014. In an article in The Guardian at the time, Archbishop Tutu wrote: "Just as we argued in the 1980s that those who conducted business with apartheid South Africa were aiding and abetting an immoral system, we can say that nobody should profit from the rising temperatures, seas and human suffering caused by the burning of fossil fuels."

Tutu and Al Gore's intervention comes in a week that sees divestment campaigns gaining momentum on multiple fronts. On Tuesday, the Mayors of New York and London, Bill de Blasio and Sadiq Khan, called on city authorities to follow their example in in divesting city pension funds from fossil fuel assets. The previous day, the Royal College of Physicians became the latest professional body to announce it is divesting from all fossil fuel and mining companies whose operations are not aligned with the Paris Agreement.

Also on Tuesday, a group of leading investors revealed they are planning to file a resolution calling on Barclay's to phase out the financing of fossil fuel companies that are driving the climate crisis at the banking giant's AGM in May.