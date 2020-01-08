Gower Power: Community-owned solar energy sells direct to residents in South Wales

Gower Power became the first community-owned solar farm in Wales when it opened in 2017 | Credit: Gower Power

A new energy scheme enables customers in South Wales to buy 100 per cent renewable power from a local community-owned solar farm

Energy customers in Wales can now buy 100 per cent renewable electricity from a local community-owned solar farm, under a new scheme funded by the Welsh government and the European Regional Development Fund.

Some 300 households and businesses can buy power from the Gower Power solar farm under the scheme, which offers a bespoke tariff developed by Gower Power in partnership with Bristol Energy.

A Tesla battery installed at the Gower Power site, secured with funding from Welsh Government, means electricity produced by the solar farm is stored and fed onto the national grid when needed.

A maximum of 300 customers can sign up to the Bristol Energy tariff, to receive the equivalent amount of electricity produced by the solar farm, Gower Power explained. If the demand from its customers is too great, top-ups from other 100 per cent clean, renewable sources will be called upon. Bristol Energy will handle the technicalities of switching, billing and account management.

"It is extremely exciting getting the first of many of these local storage and supply schemes underway," said Ant Flanagan, co-founder of Gower Power. "We're really pleased to have created a way of helping communities lock in more benefits from local renewable energy assets local to them."

Gower Power is owned by Gower Regenaration Ltd, which became the first community-owned solar farm in Wales in 2017. The six-acre solar farm attracted 415 investors purchasing over £900,000 worth of shares.