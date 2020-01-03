Government promises to make grid more resilient following power cut probe

BEIS promises action to make grid more resilient will support decarbonisation

The government has promised to ensure the UK "continues to have one of the world's most reliable electricity systems" as it drives towards net zero emissions, today setting out a series of actions to boost grid stability after a major blackout in the East of England last summer.

It confirmed plans to assess whether National Grid Electricity System Operator (ESO) should have to hold additional back-up power generation to guard against future power outages, as more intermittent clean energy sources come online in the coming years.

Alongside regulator Ofgem and National Grid ESO, the government also plans to assess the need for improvements to governance, monitoring and enforcement processes for large and smaller power generators to avoid or limit the impact of blackout events happening in future.

The measures are set out in a report today requested by Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom following the power outage of August 9 last year, which saw around 1.1 million customers - as well as critical infrastructure such as hospitals and railways - left without electricity for up to 45 minutes.

The incident highlighted the growing need for sufficient levels of back-up generation and electricity storage in order to ensure grid resilience as the UK electricity system shifts towards lower carbon sources of energy.

Three energy firms have since agreed to make voluntary payments totalling £10.5m to Ofgem for their part in the incident, which was triggered by a lightning strike that led to outages at RWE's 244MW Little Barford gas plant and the Hornsea One offshore wind farm co-owned by Orsted.

Leadsom said the disruption caused to people and businesses by the power cut last August was "unacceptable".

"However, customers can be confident that we have one of the most robust energy systems in the world and today's report will help us reduce the risks of it happening again and ensure our energy sector is better prepared in the future," she said.

The UK has a diverse range energy sources providing power to the grid, which is rapidly shifting towards renewables as solar and wind capacity grows, while fossil fuel sources such as coal power plants close down. Last year marked the first time in UK history clean energy sources provided more electricity than fossil fuels.

However, the shift towards more intermittent sources of renewables presents a potential headache for electricity system operators in order to ensure power supplies are maintained and remain resilient in the face of changing weather conditions.

The government said actions outlined in today's report would "form part of a wider package of work already underway across government and industry to ensure the UK's energy system remains resilient as we transition to clean and affordable energy".

It came as Ofgem revealed that, following an investigation into the incident, both Orsted and RWE have agreed to make a voluntary payment of £4.5m each into the regulator's redress fund for failing to keep their power plants connected after the lightning strike last August.

A spokesperson for Hornsea One Ltd, which is co-owned by Orsted said the power outage on August 9 "was caused by an extremely rare sequence of events" and that the issue experienced at the wind farm "was quickly resolved".

"However, in recognition of our role in the outage, we have offered to make a voluntary contribution to Ofgem's redress fund," the spokesperson said. "We have co-operated with Ofgem throughout their investigations and conducted a thorough internal review of the events in order to prevent a situation like this from happening again. We will continue to work hard to bring clean, carbon free electricity to millions of homes across the UK."

In addition, UK Power Networks has also agreed to pay £1.5m into the fund for a technical breach of procedure in the wake of the outage "which could have potentially jeopardised recovery of the system", Ofgem said.